BJP govt has failed to control Saharanpur violence: Mayawati

The Uttar Pradesh government failed to control incidents of violence in Saharanpur and was now spreading “canards” to divert attention from it, BSP chief Mayawati alleged. She was referring to a media report which quoted intelligence sources and claimed that Bheem Army, a little known outfit that gained prominence in the aftermath of the recent Saharanpur clashes, had links with the BSP.

“The BJP government has totally failed to control the situation in Saharanpur and is now making every effort to divert people’s attention from it. So, a canard is being spread that BSP has links with Bheem Army,” she said in a press release. Attacking the Yogi Adityanath government, Mayawati raised questions as to why it had not taken action against leaders of the outfit.

“In fact, people feel that Bheem Army is enjoying BJP’s patronage and this is the reason why no action has yet been taken against its (Bheem Army’s) leaders till now,” she said. She appealed to all sections of people, including those in Saharanpur, to exercise restraint and help maintain peace, order and brotherhood.

The Saharanpur district in western Uttar Pradesh has witnessed caste based clashes repeatedly this month.

