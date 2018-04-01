Jan Aakrosh Rally: BJP govt has betrayed farmers, says Randeep Surjewala

Randeep Surjewala criticised the BJP leadership for its alleged failure to honour its pre-poll promises to youth, farmers and various other sections of the society. Randeep Surjewala criticised the BJP leadership for its alleged failure to honour its pre-poll promises to youth, farmers and various other sections of the society.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre and in Haryana of betraying farmers, youth and poor sections by not honouring the pre-poll promises. “The people have made up their mind to teach a befitting lesson to BJP in the next polls,” Surjewala, who is MLA from Kaithal, was addressing ‘Jan Aakrosh Rally’ at Nissing.

Surjewala alleged that the BJP and its leaders have lost people’s support for its “anti-people policies”. Criticising the Narendra Modi government for not waiving farm loans despite the farmers distress, Surjewala said, “I wonder what is the logic for writing off huge amount of loans for a few select industrialists, but not being bothered about the crores of distressed farmers”.

He claimed that the farmers have been duped by the BJP as they were not getting the promised 50 per cent profit on their farm production costs for their produces. Surjewala criticised the BJP leadership for its alleged failure to honour its pre-poll promises to youth, farmers and various other sections of the society.

He said the Congress, if voted to power, would bring a loan waiver scheme for all small and marginal farmers in the country. Besides this, the Congress, if it comes to power, was committed to provide interest-free loans to tenant farmers, share croppers and farmers owning and cultivating up to two hectares of land, he added. Surjewala said that India’s farmer was already reeling under the “lack of appropriate minimum support price (MSP)” and a cycle of indebtedness, the GST has further taxed the farmer and agriculture sector.

“The BJP government imposed huge taxes on farmers, thereby increasing farm costs. Fertilisers, pesticides and farm implements earlier attracted 0 per cent tax in most states but under the GST, the BJP government imposed taxes,” he further added.

