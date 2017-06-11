BJP govt harassing victims instead of doing justice to them: Mayawati

BSP Chief Mayawati. BSP Chief Mayawati.

BSP Chief Mayawati on Saturday claimed that last month’s incidents of caste violence between Thakurs and Dalits in Saharanpur was the outcome of a conspiracy and the BJP government is “harassing the victims instead of doing justice to them”. In a statement released after her meeting with BSP functionaries in Lucknow, Mayawati alleged that the BJP government is working to “balance” the matter in favour of those guilty.

She claimed that “innocent” persons are being arrested and while Dalits are “migrating, the guilty and conspirators are roaming free”.

The BSP chief alleged that the conspirators of the violence are affiliated to the BJP and remain out of reach of the law because they are being sheltered by the state government. On the other hand, she said, “those opposing the conspirators are facing severity from the administration”.

Mayawati claimed that both sections affected by the violence in Saharanpur are angry at the government because it has not been able to do “justice to any section in the matter of loss of lives and property”. “If the BJP government’s approach had not been weak and intended at striking a balance, the matter of Shabbirpur would not have become such a big issue,” she said.

She alleged that people indulging in the politics of spreading disharmony, caste violence and communal riots are being directly sheltered by the state government. Mayawati said that she has asked her party functionaries not to visit sites where incident of atrocities have taken place. Instead, they should try to help the victims get justice by talking to government officials and informing the media to avoid being “implicated as instigators of the violence like Saharanpur”, she added.

Mayawati also asked them to avoid any demonstrations and speak to officials in a disciplined manner without taking law in their hands. The workers must inform senior party functionaries on failing to get help from local officials, she added.

