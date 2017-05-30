BJP govt following hateful agenda of RSS to make minorities its target: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (File) BSP chief Mayawati (File)

Reiterating her accusation that the BJP government at the centre was responsible for the “atrocities” against the minorities, BSP chief Mayawati on Monday said they appointed such people in constitutional posts who took pride in “destroying traditions and decorum of their posts”. In a party statement, Mayawati said the BJP leaders and its government made a fool of the poor the way “casteist people go to Dalit homes for votes but eat only expensive food brought from five-star hotel.” BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa was recently mired in a controversy after he allegedly had breakfast brought from a nearby hotel instead of what was homemade at a Dalit house which he was visiting. Yeddyurappa denied the charge.

Mayawati alleged that BJP government is “following the divisive and hateful agenda of its parent organisation RSS” to make Dalits, tribal, backwards and religious minorities its target and these groups are being made victims of “atrocities, excesses and injustice”. She said the government has also appointed “such saffron elements on high governmental and constitutional posts, who take pride in destroying the traditions and decorum of their posts”.

The BJP-led government has only adopted “arrogant and negative” attitude in its tenure by considering the Opposition parties, judiciary and other constitutional institutions its “political rivals”, she added. She said crores of poor people, including farmers, labourers, Dalits, Backwards and Minorities, have been forced to think what they have got in last three years of the Modi government. Mayawati alleged that the government is trying to “mislead the people by wasting large amount of money to present its achievements by exaggerating them”.

She said the government still doesn’t have any answer to country’s burning issues like poverty, inflation, unemployment and communal and caste violence. Mayawati said the borders have also become “more insecure and volatile” under the BJP government and there is no answer about why more jawans are getting killed.

