‘Unlike previous regime, Yogi govt reviewing Lokayukta reports’

Governor Ram Naik with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (FILE) Governor Ram Naik with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (FILE)

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Saturday said that while he did not wish to complain about either the current or previous governments, he noted that the BJP government has paid more attention to the Lokayukta reports. “For me, both governments were mine. I have no complaints with anyone,” he said, adding that he thinks a new government should be given at least a few months before being criticised.

Naik said while the previous government did not pay much attention to the special reports of Lokayukta sent by Raj Bhawan for action, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a committee headed by the chief secretary to review action on the reports on a regular basis. On the law and order front, Naik said there needed improvement and placed confidence in his government to do so. He appreciated the government’s decision to release a 100-day report card.

He was speaking to the media at the Raj Bhawan on completing three years in office. Naik remembered that at the time of assuming office he had said that he would work to make Uttar Pradesh an Uttam Pradesh and now, with the new government, he will work to make it Sarvottam Pradesh (best state). He also praised Adityanath for accepting his suggestion to celebrate January 24 as UP Diwas.

Naik said he has tried to improve the functioning of state’s 29 universities as their chancellor and the academic sessions of most of the universities are now running on time.

He also said he had been calling the meeting of universities’ vice-chancellors every year but did not receive as much support from the government as this time. He appreciated Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who is state minister for higher education, who participated in the discussion in which several important issues figured. Naik said one of the important decisions taken was issuing advertisements to fill all the vacant posts by August 15.

He said his yearly report has this time also been published in Urdu. Naik said his book “Charaiveti, Charaiveti” has also been translated into Urdu along with a few other languages. Naik released the details of Raj Bhawan’s activities in last one year. He said he met 5,752 persons in the last one year which is about 17 persons everyday on an average.

He said he received 54,628 letters from the public in the year, participated in 189 programmes in Lucknow, attended 82 functions outside Lucknow, and wrote 326 letters to chief minister and 88 letters to ministers.

