BJP govt failed to give us jobs, ignored farmers, chorus at Congress’s ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally

Congress President Rahul Gandhi while addressing the ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally in Delhi. (Source: INC) Congress President Rahul Gandhi while addressing the ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally in Delhi. (Source: INC)

Thousands of workers and supporters from Delhi and neighbouring Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, flocked to the Congress’s ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Sunday.

Donning turbans in tri-colour or Congress flag, the participants shouted pro-Congress, pro-Rahul Gandhi slogans, even as many vociferously condemned the BJP government for failing to provide them jobs.

“The BJP government has failed to give us jobs. If you go to villages, you will find unemployed youths in every houses. We are here to support Rahulji,” said Hukum Singh, who had come to attend the rally from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi. The state will go to elections later this year.

While Sukhi Lal, who had come from Haryana’s Rohtak, said: “More than 2,000 people have come from our area. People back home are very unhappy with the Modi government agricultural policies. We are not getting minimum support price for our crops. Farmers are dying.”

He cheered hard as Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying farmers were under stress, but their loans were not being written off by the government. “Modiji forgot all the promises he made to farmers. We hope that Rahulji and Soniaji will do something now. Many of our farmer brothers are thinking to quit farming,” Lal said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi virtually sounded the poll bugle for the next Lok Sabha elections at the rally and claimed his party would win the polls in Karnataka and other states and will return to power at the Centre in 2019. On the occasion, the Delhi Congress distributed 40,000 bar-code enabled cards ID-cards among party workers, which would help record their attendance at the rally.

Dheeraj Sehgal, a resident from Delhi’s Greater Kailash who registered his attendance with the device, welcomed the party’s first-of-its-kind experiment. According to Congress sources, workers from poll-bound states – Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan — where in maximum attendance at the rally.

