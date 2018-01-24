BJP govt doesn’t have any policy for Pakistan, Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad here on Wednesday expressed concern over repeated incidents of cross-border firing and escalated tension along the border, saying that the BJP government does not appear to have any policy towards Pakistan and on Kashmir.

Pointing out that Congress would seek discussion in Parliament over the border situation at the earliest opportunity, he questioned Narendra Modi government’s so called “strong policy” saying that situation in Kashmir has worsened. He also ridiculed BJP for raising a hue and cry over “rare” incidents of cross-border firing that took place during UPA rule and describing the then government as “weak”.

Accompanied by AICC general secretary Ambika Soni, state Congress president G A Mir and senior party leader M K Bhardwaj, Azad visited border migrants in Arnia and other places along the international border, saying that borders with Pakistan were comparatively calm during UPA regime. However, such incidents have now become a routine during NDA regime, with security forces personnel and civilians becoming regular targets.

He advocated the demand of border residents like residential plots at safer places, special recruitment drive and reservation for their children, better schooling, health and medical facilities, besides provision for fodder and enhanced compensation for loss of human lives and livestock etc.

