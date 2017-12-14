BJP govt delayed winter session to ‘cover its failures’, says Congres leader Sunil Jakhar

Congress leader Sunil Jakhar (extreme right) while talking to media in Bathinda. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/File) Congress leader Sunil Jakhar (extreme right) while talking to media in Bathinda. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/File)

Congress leader Sunil Jakhar today claimed that the BJP-led Union government delayed the winter session of Parliament to “cover its failures” ahead of the Gujarat elections. Jakhar, the Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee chief, said his party would expose the “irrational” policies of the BJP government in the winter session set to begin tomorrow.

“The (Narendra) Modi government has called this winter session late so as to cover its failures keeping in view the Gujarat elections. This speaks of the desperation of the NDA government in many ways,” Jakhar claimed.

The winter session is set to begin tomorrow, a day after the two-phase Gujarat polls concluded.

The government has defended its decision to delay the winter session until after the polls, saying it was also done by governments in the past, including Congress dispensations headed by Indira Gandhi, P V Narsimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

Jakhar also accused the BJP government of “ruining” the farming, trade and industrial sectors, and said his party would raise a strong voice against it’s “step motherly” treatment to Punjab during the session.

About the local bodies elections in the state, Jakhar said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has put a vision for development and the party would win on the basis of that. “The Congress-led Punjab government has been making a long-term plan to develop urban and rural areas of the state,” he said.

Jakhar also attacked the SAD, saying the party’s president Sukhbir Singh Badal has “lost his temper” after facing defeats in the last state polls and in by-election to the Gurdaspur parliamentary seat, from where Jakhar won in October.

