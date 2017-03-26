BJP govt committed to build a new and developed Assam : CM Sarbananda Sonowal 

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (File Photo) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday that the BJP-led government in Assam is committed to build a new and developed state based on the edifice of positive values. Sonowal, who was speaking the occasion of ceremonial cheque distribution to beneficiaries of Atal-Amrit Abhiyan said the government’s endeavour was to give quality treatment and through it. “We will continue to reach out to those suffering people who really need our help.”

He said the government has been working to ensure equal development, equal dignity and equal opportunity to all sections of the people of the state by giving a boost to Centre’s ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Bikas’. He also requested people to keep a strict vigil on the government and keep a track on its performances so that it can keep working for the development of all.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government has fulfilled its pre-poll promises by launching the Atal-Amrit Abhiyan and made health care facilities accessible and affordable to all. Atal Amrit Abhiyan is a health assurance scheme launched by Assam Government on December 25 last year for the benefit of the economically poor people. Under the scheme, cheques of total Rs 22,50,0000 were distributed on Saturday among 3236 patients suffering from cancer, cardio vascular disease, kidney disorder, neurological conditions, burn injuries and neo-natal complications.

