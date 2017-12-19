Election Results
BJP govt brought farmers on Uttar Pradesh’s political agenda: Yogi Adityanath

"As per the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all poor families will be provided houses by 2022," Yogi Adityanath said.

By: PTI | Lucknow | Published: December 19, 2017 10:45 pm
Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh CM, Provincial Armed Constabulary, PAC, Gujarat Assembly elections, India news, indian Express news Referring to the ‘Kumbha’ in 2019, the chief minister said it had been recognised by UNESCO and congratulated the prime minister for his efforts. (Express file photo)
Farmers have for the first time been brought to the forefront of Uttar Pradesh’s political agenda, which was dominated by caste and religion based politics, by the present BJP government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Tuesday. “Rising above caste and religion based politics, for the first time any government has included farmers in its political agenda,” he said in the UP Assembly during a debate on the supplementary budget tabled yesterday.

Attacking the previous SP and BSP regimes on charges of corruption, neglect of common people and law and order issues, the chief minister cited the programmes of his government like farm loan waiver, paddy procurement, clearing sugarcane dues, efforts to double the income of farmers, power supply to rural areas and programmes to end open defecation to press his point home.

Referring to the ‘Kumbha’ in 2019, the chief minister said it had been recognised by UNESCO and congratulated the prime minister for his efforts.

Presenting an outline of development of pilgrim centres like Kashi and Mathura, he cited hosting of a ‘Ramleela’ event in Ayodhya and talked about the steps being taken for development of Kapilvastu, Kushinagar and Shravasti (all Buddhist tourist places).

He also cited the work for extending health services including meeting the shortage of doctors, improving standard of education as well as providing free uniforms, sweaters and shoes, air connectivity between big cities and steps to protect bovines.

Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary charged the present government with taking credit for the work done by previous Akhilesh Yadav government.

