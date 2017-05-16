BJP govt anniversary: Rahul Gandhi calls it ‘three years of betrayal of mandate’

Rahul Gandhi asked what the government is really celebrating about. Rahul Gandhi asked what the government is really celebrating about.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday ridiculed the Prime Minster Narendra Modi-led BJP government’s proposed grand celebrations marking its third anniversary at the helm.

Raising the issues of suicides by farmers and unemployment in the country. Gandhi took to his official Twitter handle and said: “Youth are struggling to find jobs, farmers are committing suicide & soldiers are dying at the border. What exactly is the Govt celebrating?”

He also termed the NDA government’s completion of three years as “3 years of broken promises, non performance & betrayal of a mandate.”

3 years of broken promises, non performance & betrayal of a mandate — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) May 16, 2017

Youth are struggling to find jobs, farmers are committing suicide & soldiers are dying at the border. What exactly is the Govt celebrating? pic.twitter.com/327xm48Wgs — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) May 16, 2017

The BJP government’s third anniversary is proposed to be celebrated as ‘Modi Fest’ for three weeks starting from May 26. The fest, planned across the country to showcase the government’s achievements of the past three years, will be held in 120 cities across the country.

The festival will be kicked off by the Prime Minister in Guwahati on May 26 where a number of development projects will be launched. It will conclude on June 15. The party has come to power in Assam for the first time.

On May 16, 2014, BJP emerged victorious with 282 seats in the 16th Lok Sabha Election.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd