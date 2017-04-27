No-trust motion in 5 zilla panchayats

The BJP government, meanwhile, has said it had no hand in the no-confidence motion applications. (Representational Image) The BJP government, meanwhile, has said it had no hand in the no-confidence motion applications. (Representational Image)

A little over a month after the BJP government took charge in Uttar Pradesh, members of five state zila panchayats have filed application for no-confidence motion against their chairpersons with the concerned district magistrates (DMs).

These include districts like Meerut, Mau, Pilibhit, Rae Bareli as well as Kaushambi.

The practice is not new. A similar practice was seen soon after the BSP and Samajwadi Party assumed power earlier and in most cases, the no-confidence motion have been successful.

The elections are not contested on party symbols but some candidates are backed by them.

“A few days ago, more than 50 per cent of the members of Mau zila panchayat had filed application for no confidence motion against the sitting chairpersons. I have fixed May 15 as the date for voting on the motion and a district judge has also been intimated in this regard,” said Nikhil Chandra Shukla, DM, Mau.

Samajwadi Party’s Ansha Yadav is the Mau zila panchayat chairperson.

In Meerut, Seema Pradhan resigned after a no-confidence application was moved against her. Members had alleged irregularities in fund usage. Her husband Atul Pradhan is considered close to party chief Akhilesh Yadav and had unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls.

“We informed the government about her resignation and it has been accepted. Till the next elections, I have been made the administrator of the district panchayat,” said Sameer Verma, DM, Meerut.

Madhupati, the chairperson of Kaushambi zilla parishad is also facing a similar no-confidence motion application with members alleging misuse of funds.

District Magistrate Kaushambi, AP Singh said, “we have received applications of no confidence motion and looking into the legal aspects. I have 30 days time to take a decision.”

In Pilibhit, a no-confidence motion was moved against Arti Devi. However, DM Masoom Ali Sarwar said three members claimed that their signatures had been forged. “Three members approached me that their signatures mentioned in the no-confidence motion application were forged. We are taking legal opinion on the issue and are likely to decide on the issue within a day or two,” said Sarwar.

Rae Bareli bucked the trend of no-confidence motion being successful with the members voting against the motion on April 15. Its chairperson Awadhesh Singh, a Congressman, received support from his party members and those from the SP as well.

The BJP government, meanwhile, has said it had no hand in the no-confidence motion applications.

“Neither Government nor our party has any intention to dislodge any elected body or make any interference. These are autonomous body and whatever is happening it is due to local dissatisfaction, we have no role in it,” claimed Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Minister of State for Panchayati Raj (independent charge), adding that every house has the right for no-confidence motion and express dissatisfaction. “But, at the same time, if there is any immoral or unconstitutional work being carried out then Government has the right to intervene and take action.”

However, sources said that more such applications could be expected in the coming days.

