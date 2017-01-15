BJP government suppressing voice of people: Sachin Pilot

Congress state unit chief Sachin Pilot today condemned the cane-charging incident on party’s youth activists in Bhilwara, saying the state government is trying suppress voice of people.

Demanding action on those responsible, Pilot said the ruling BJP government is violating all democratic values.

“Youth Congress activists had gone to raise people’s voice who are fed up with the demonetisation step. It was a peaceful protest yesterday. However, they were cane-charged when they requested to present memorandum to the district collector,” he said in a statement.

He alleged that BJP government is exploiting people of all classes. “People from all walks of society are feeling oppressed,” he said.