BJP government responsible for deaths at Gorakhpur hospital, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Holding the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh responsible for the death of children at a hospital in Gorakhpur, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi today demanded an inquiry. “Where is the accountability….transparency? Why is the BJP government hiding? Let an FIR be filed, let an inquiry be ordered,” he said, speaking to reporters here.

“It is the government which is responsible for all the deaths….They have no funds even to ensure that oxygen cylinders are supplied in a proper way,” Owaisi said.” An FIR must be registered against whoever is responsible,” the MP from Hyderabad added. He also termed sufferings of people due to floods in Bihar and other parts of the country as a “human tragedy”, and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visit the flood-hit areas.

“We demand that the Prime Minister go there immediately. What happened to the active nature of Nitish Kumar?….We expect the Government of India to provide all relief immediately,” he said.

