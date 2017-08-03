BJP government in Uttar Pradesh ‘suppressing the voice of discontent,’: Samajwadi Party

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

Samajwadi Party on Thursday said that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is “suppressing the voice of discontent” and that it will observe “Desh bachao, Desh banao” diwas on August 9, to protest against the ‘anti-people’ policies and ‘communal politics’ of the ruling dispensation. August 9 is observed as Kranti Diwas, a day to remember the historic ‘Quit India Movement’ initiated by Mahatma Gandhi in 1942.

“The party will observe Kranti Diwas on Aug 9 as Desh Bachao, Desh Banao Diwas and all the district headquarters along with national president Akhilesh Yadav will be attending a rally in Faizabad district. The day will be utilised to register protest against BJP, which is suppressing voice of discontent against it,” Party spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said.

In BJP regime, he said, farmers are ruined and women are unsafe, fate of youths and students hang in balance due to lack of right direction…SP will protest against it. On August 9, SP’s district units will raise voice against anti-people policies and communal politics played by BJP government by holding public meetings, Chowdhury said.

