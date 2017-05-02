BJP government in Rajasthan ‘vindictive’: Ashok Gehlot

The former chief minister claimed that it was the previous Congress government under his leadership which had initiated the development projects in the city. (Representational Image) The former chief minister claimed that it was the previous Congress government under his leadership which had initiated the development projects in the city. (Representational Image)

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused the BJP government in Rajasthan of adopting a “vindictive” agenda towards its opponents.

On the arrest of former Jodhpur Development Authority chairman Rajendra Solanki by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, Gehlot said even though Solanki was granted anticipatory bail by the High Court, the state government worked in a “vindictive” manner and filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court to get him arrested.

He alleged that the BJP government did nothing for the development of Jodhpur and was now staging a roadshow there to “mislead the people”.

The former chief minister claimed that it was the previous Congress government under his leadership which had initiated the development projects in the city, which were now being inaugurated by the current dispensation.

“The BJP government is taking credit for works initiated during my government’s rule,” he added.

