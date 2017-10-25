BJP government has implemented fair system of recruitment, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File/Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File/Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his government has implemented a “fair and transparent” recruitment system and assured that the “game of jobs and transfers” as was being “played during previous dispensations” would not be allowed to continue. He said this while replying to a calling attention motion on the concluding day of the Haryana Assembly’s winter session at Chandigarh.

The chief minister thanked the opposition for praising the state government for carrying out recruitment in the police department in a transparent manner and said of those recruited, 80 per cent were from rural areas and the rest urban.

The state government is soon going to issue appointment letters to 6,142 clerks, Khattar said.

He said the government has scrapped the interview round for recruitments to Group C and D category posts.

Of the 100-marks examination, 85 is allocated for written exam and 15 for socio-economic parameters and experience, Khattar said.

Detailing the criteria for allocating 15 marks for socio-economic status and experience, he said five marks would be given on furnishing non-employment certificate to the effect that none of the family members is an employee in any government or semi-government organisation, maximum five marks would be given for experience up to 10 years in any government or semi-government organisation against a Group D post.

Khattar said five marks would be allocated if the applicant is a widow, five marks if the applicant is below 25 -years-old and is the son or daughter of a widow, five marks if the applicant is below 25-years-old and is an orphan.

However, no candidate would be given benefit of more than one category out of these, the chief minister said.

Khattar claimed that the new system of recruitment would bring in more transparency and fairness.

He said the government has taken special care to protect the interests of vulnerable sections of society and those in posts which are not regular.

It would be wrong to say that rural candidates would be in a disadvantage situation under the new system, the chief minister said.

On the contrary, for selection to Group C posts, 25 per cent marks of the written exam would be for history, culture, literature, geography, current affairs, civics and environment of Haryana and candidates would have to score minimum 50 per cent marks to qualify in this section, Khattar told the House.

He claimed that the big advantage of doing away with interviews would be that recruitment process would speed up and the decision was taken in tune with what is happening in other states.

The chief minister said so far, 13 states have done away with interviews for Group C and D posts and asserted that his government was fully committed to providing a fair opportunity to every section of society.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has been reconstituted and strengthened. Since 2015, it has advertised for recruitment to 55,357 Group B and C posts, he said.

Khattar alleged that during the INLD dispensation in Haryana, no recruitment was made during the first 1,000 days of the government and during their five-year tenure they have made recruitments to just 12,500 posts.

Similarly, recruitments to just 20,000 posts were carried out during the Congress governments’ rule, he alleged.

