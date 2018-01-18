Latest News
BJP government has ended appeasement, vote bank politics, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the Narendra Modi government was working with commitment for "inclusive growth" which has ensured that all sections of the society, including minorities, are becoming an equal partner of the development process.

By: PTI | Lucknow | Published: January 18, 2018 3:41 pm
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that most of the states have been working well on implementating the schemes for minority communities. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras/File)
The BJP government at the Centre has ended “appeasement and vote bank politics”, which was going on for years, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday. He was addressing a coordination meeting of minority welfare ministers of nine states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakahand, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar and Delhi at Lucknow.

“The BJP government has ended appeasement and vote bank politics, which had been continuing for last several years, and our policy is empowerment without appeasement and development with dignity of all sections of the society,” the minister said. Naqvi said the Narendra Modi government was working with commitment for “inclusive growth” which has ensured that all sections of the society, including minorities, are becoming an equal partner of the development process.

“Due to the policy, minorities are also becoming an equal partner of the country’s development process. Participation of minorities in central government jobs, which was about 5 per cent in 2014, has gone up to 10 per cent in 2017. In this year’s civil services exam, around 125 minority youths have been selected, out of which 52 are from Muslim community,” he said.

The conference was organised to take stock of various educational, skill development, scholarships schemes meant for minorities and get the state governments’ suggestions on ways to ensure these welfare schemes were implemented more effectively at the ground level and the benefits reached to all the needy people. Naqvi said that most of the states have been working well on implementating the schemes for minority communities.

Over 280 inspecting authorities of the minority affairs ministry were working as “watchdog” of various development and welfare schemes, he added.

  1. Black Cobra
    Jan 18, 2018 at 4:49 pm
    NAQVI is nationalist and truly concerned about the upliftment of minorities. But no appea t! It is laughable that India was divided on the basis of religion. Yet Muslims want spl treatment. It is disgusting.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. rishi
      Jan 18, 2018 at 4:34 pm
      One of the rare gems of NDA govt., Mr. Naqvi is perhaps the most rational speakers till date . I admire the Minster for his boldness and his commitment to keep the Nation on the path of sustained politics of Economic Development and And National Pride in order to uplift the hereto underprivileged people through pursuit of prosperity with a noble intent. Mr. Naqvi's unquestionably is among those top stalwarts of the NDA who the billion-plus well-wishers of the NAtion admire for their honesty, integrity, humility and a committed service-oriented approach to the people. .
      (1)(0)
      Reply
      1. S
        Swami
        Jan 18, 2018 at 3:58 pm
        Dear Naqwiji what is the real meaning of "Appea t". If it just denying Minorities their equal share in State's wealth , then that has been achieved.Mind it , it was not Muslims who requested for this fake subsidies which benefited Air India then actual Hajis.Muslims has welcomed this step. Now BJP should prove it follows what it Preaches by implementing the same on other religion's namely State Expenditure on all Yatras across India and overseas and Melas and jatras which runs into Millions.
        (0)(1)
        Reply
        1. Black Cobra
          Jan 18, 2018 at 4:46 pm
          Equal means no spl treatment.
          (0)(0)
          Reply
