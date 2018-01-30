BJP got Rs 489 crore of Rs 637 crore given by poll trusts to parties in four years

The BJP received Rs 488.94 crore, or 76.7 per cent, of Rs 637.54 crore donated to all political parties by nine electoral trusts during this period. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The BJP received Rs 488.94 crore, or 76.7 per cent, of Rs 637.54 crore donated to all political parties by nine electoral trusts during this period. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The BJP earned the most by way of corporate donations that came through electoral trusts from 2013-14 to 2016-17, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The BJP received Rs 488.94 crore, or 76.7 per cent, of Rs 637.54 crore donated to all political parties by nine electoral trusts during this period. The Congress received Rs 86.66 crore, the remaining parties together Rs 61.94 crore.

In 2016-17, the BJP’s share of donations received through electoral trusts rose to Rs 290.22 crore, or 89.2% of the Rs 325.27 crore received by all parties. The Congress got Rs 14.90 crore.

Electoral trusts are mainly financed by corporations. Out of the 21 registered electoral trusts, 14 have submitted copies of contribution reports to the Election Commission, and 6 of these declared having received any donations during that year.

According to government rules, electoral trusts should donate 95% of their income in a year to registered political parties. In 2016-17, the highest contribution (Rs 283.73 crore) was from Prudent Electoral Trust, formerly Satya Electoral Trust, out of which Rs 252.22 crore (88.9%) went to the BJP. The highest donors to such trusts were DLF Limited (Rs 28 crore), UPL Limited (Rs 25 crore) and JSW Energy Ltd (Rs 25 crore).

