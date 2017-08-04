Latest News
Rahul Gandhi’s car attacked in Gujarat: Here’s how politicians reacted

Rahul Gandhi who is on a visit to the flood-affected district of Gujarat was heckled by protesters at an event earlier in the day.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 4, 2017 5:36 pm
rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi car attack, rahul gandhi shown black flags,stone thrown at rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi gujarat visit, congress vice-president rahul gandhi banaskantha visit, gujarat news, Visuals of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s car attacked by unknown persons in Gujarat.
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s car was was attacked with stones while he was travelling to the flood-affected Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Friday. Even though Rahul escaped unhurt as he sitting in the front seat, several cars in the convoy were damaged, their window panes smashed and some of the SPG commandos were reportedly injured in the incident.

Here are the reactions from various politicians across the country:

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi: Rahul Gandhi was attacked with cement bricks by BJP goons, SPG with him suffered minor injuries; should be condemned unequivocally. Are we reaching a space in our democracy where political opponents are not going to be allowed to practice democratic politics?

Milind Deora: Shocked to learn about today’s attack on Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat. Glad he’s unhurt. Misuse of power to silence opposition, media & India Inc.

