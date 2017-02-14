BJP goes to police against Shiv Sena woman’s FB comments on CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (PTI Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (PTI Photo)

POLITICAL skirmishes ahead of the elections turned more intense on Monday with the BJP approaching the BKC cyber police station alleging that a woman worker of the Shiv Sena made personal attacks on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on a social networking site. The BJP alleged that a photograph of the CM at a function was posted by the woman on Facebook in the early hours of Monday, including a personal remark regarding Fadnavis. BJP social media cell officials approached the BKC cyber police station in the evening to register a complaint against the woman along with others who commented on the post.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The written complaint submitted by Devang Dave, social media head of the Maharashtra BJP, says Shiv Sena office-bearer Aasha Savarkar-Rasal had in her Facebook post tried to tarnish the CM’s image. The complaint goes on to add that another person identified as Vikas Raibhan also made some derogatory references in the comments section. By doing so, the complaint adds, the Sena has not only insulted the CM but the state of Maharashtra too. It asks the police to register an offence under the Information Technology Act and for causing disrepute to someone’s character.

“It is clear that Shiv Sena is panicking as it is losing the BMC elections, and is intimidated to stoop to this level. Degrading, disrespecting women and defaming our CM is not acceptable to the Bharatiya Janata Party,” said Dave.

By Monday evening, the Facebook post had been shared 29 times with 121 comments on the post. Aasha identifies herself as the Kalyan deputy shakha pramukh of the Shiv Sena on her Facebook page. When contacted, Rasal said she had just given a tagline to a photograph that had already gone viral. “There is nothing about what I wrote that should tarnish the reputation of anyone. I stand by what I wrote and there is too much being read into it,” she said, adding, “If anyone comments on the post, I cannot go and stop them.”

The BKC cyber police have meanwhile registered an offence in the matter against Rasal and Raibhan under Section 500 (defamation), a non-cognisable offence.