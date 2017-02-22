BJP gives tough fight to BJD in Odisha panchayat polls

The BJP secured majority in at least eight Zilla Parishads (ZPs) at the end of the fifth and final phase of polling on Tuesday. The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 16 ZPs out of the 30. Congress has come a dismal third, managing to secure one ZP. The BJD had swept the 2012 panchayat polls, winning 651 of the 851 ZP seats. Its seats have shrunk to 450 while BJP is set to win over 300 seats. The BJP had won 36 seats in 2012. Congress, which won 128 seats in 2012, has managed just 60 odd seats.

The BJP won 60 out of 150 seats that went to the polls on Tuesday. “The results have proved that BJD is lost support among people of Odisha. People see BJP as alternative to (Chief Minister) Naveen (Patnaik)’s listless rule,’’ said Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan.

In tribal-dominated Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj and Malkangiri districts, BJP has almost swept the polls, denting the vote bank of Naveen Patnaik.

The BJP was set to ally with the Congress as no party could get majority in Nabarangpur. The BJD won 11, Congress eight and BJP seven.