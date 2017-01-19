BJP gives Shiv Sena two options for seat-sharing: ‘Half the seats, or our choice of seats’

Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray held a discussion over telephone on Tuesday. Express Archive Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray held a discussion over telephone on Tuesday. Express Archive

The BJP Wednesday submitted two proposals to the Shiv Sena to arrive at a mutually acceptable seat-sharing formula for the BMC elections. The first proposal is that both the parties contest 114 seats each in the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. However, as the Sena is unlikely to accept this, the BJP has proposed another option of contesting 95 seats, if it is allowed a free hand in their selection.

The three-member team of the BJP and the Sena on Wednesday held a 1.5-hour meeting to discuss their alliance for the civic polls. The Sena did not respond to the BJP’s proposals, with senior leader Anil Desai saying they would be referred to party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Both sides skipped the controversial transparency agenda — the BJP’s tough anti-corruption stand — at the meeting.

While both Desai and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar refused to reveal their strategies after the meeting, they said efforts were on to wrap up negotiations by January 21.

A senior Sena leader said “The BJP’s Plan A demanding 114 seats (50 per cent) cannot be acceptable to the Sena. However, even their Plan B, where they wish to contest from the seats of their choice, does not work for us. But we are not ruling it out completely.”

Sources in the BJP said that though the chorus to fight alone in the polls was getting stronger within the party, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was keen on a tie-up with the Sena. “The CM’s directives to the negotiators is to honestly try for a workable seat-sharing arrangement. He has asked them not to be rigid, without compromising on the basics,” a senior leader said.

The leader, however, added that the talks would be possible only if the ‘Shiv Sena reciprocated with the same degree of respect.’ Sources in the Shiv Sena said the party had far more to lose than the BJP. “There is no denying the fact that the Sena’s stakes in the BMC elections are much higher compared with the BJP. The BJP is the ruling party at the Centre and the state, whereas the Sena cannot allow power to slip from its hand in the BMC. It has the political and social significance of the party and the Thackeray parivar to fight for.”

Thackeray, who is also in favour of the alliance, finds himself in a dilemma. While he has to concede to the BJP’s political growth, he cannot afford to lose the big brother tag in the BMC. In the 2012 BMC polls, the Sena had contested 135 seats and won 75.

The BJP contested 63 seats and won 32. Insiders in the Sena revealed that Thackeray may not like to buckle down to fewer than 132 seats. However, said sources in both the parties, the next level of talks, after the number of seats have been agreed upon, would be messier, with both parties likely to fight for their choice of seats fiercely.