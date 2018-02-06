BJP general secretary Ram Madhav’s Twitter account hacked by Turkish group

A screengrab of a tweet from BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav’s Twitter handle. A screengrab of a tweet from BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav’s Twitter handle.

The official Twitter handle of BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav was hacked on Tuesday, allegedly by a ‘pro-Pakistan’ Turkish group, just hours after TMC Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta fell victim to hackers from the same group.

The hacker group refer to themselves as ‘Ayyıldız Tim’. They retweeted a two-minute video along with the text ‘Basliyoruz’, which loosely translated means ‘ tomorrow’. Two more retweets from Madhav’s account included an image of a missile with the hacker group’s signature.

Also hacked was the Twitter account of Bollywood actor Anupam Kher. The 62-year-old actor, who is currently in Los Angeles, told PTI Monday that he came to know about the breach from his friends in India.

“My Twitter account has been hacked. Just got few calls from friends in India about it. I am in LA and it is 1 am,” Kher told PTI over a text message.

Kher claimed he received a direct message from Swapan Dasgupta on Twitter before his account was compromised.

“Got a DM yesterday from Mr Swapan Dasgupta’s account about a link. A first from him. So opened it. Have spoken to Twitter already,” Kher added.

Kher’s account appears to have been resorted later, but Swapan Dasgupta’s account was taken offline.

