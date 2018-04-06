BJP foundation day: PM Modi says rivals’ opposition to him turning ‘increasingly violent’

Screengrab of PM Modi’s video interaction with Karyakartas on the 38th BJP foundation day. Screengrab of PM Modi’s video interaction with Karyakartas on the 38th BJP foundation day.

Hitting back at rivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said their opposition to him is turning “increasingly violent” due to the fact that people born in backward castes are in the country’s top positions and also attributed their discomfort to BJP’s rising strength.

“You would have seen that the opposition (to Modi government) is becoming more intense and angrier. It is being seen now that it is turning more violent as well. The reason is not that we have made any mistake. The only reason is that our rivals are unable to digest the BJP’s rising strength,” PM Modi said during an interaction with party leaders on BJP’s 38th foundation day.

His remarks also come on the backdrop of violent protests during a ‘Bharat bandh’ this week that rocked the country and left at least 11 people dead. He made the speech through his app and also took some questions from party’s office bearers.

The prime minister also interacted with party workers of five Lok Sabha constituencies and all 734 district presidents of the organisation through his ‘NaMo App’.

Invoking his humble background, PM Modi, who also comes from Other Backward Classes (OBC), said his rivals were unable to digest that a “son of a poor mother” had become prime minister.

Last year, the BJP made a Dalit India’s president when it got its first chance to elect a person of its choice for the top constitutional position. Modi further said BJP’s rivals are unable to come to terms with the fact that the BJP has become a party of the poor and has highest numbers of MPs and MLAs from scheduled castes and tribes.

“It is due to this that an atmosphere of violent opposition against the BJP is being created,” he said while asking party workers not to fall in the opposition’s trap of divisive agenda.

Narrating his vision for ‘New India’ by 2022, Modi urged BJP cadres to redouble their efforts to achieve the target. A “new India’, he said, will provide all families a home and which will be without casteism and communalism.

Calling on party workers to use technology to spread their message, PM Modi said that in current age of social media if they are not active, then they would cede the space to anti-national and anti-social elements.

Speaking on the growth of the BJP since it was founded in 1980 by leaders of erstwhile Jana Sangh, which had merged with other opposition parties to form Janata Party in 1977 to challenge the then ruling Congress, the prime minister said it was the only party run democratically. It is not run on caste and family lines, and has a tradition of taking everyone along, he said.

Golden period will start when BJP takes Bengal, Odisha: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah reiterated that the BJP’s golden period will usher in only when it wins West Bengal and Odisha and retains power at the Centre in 2019. “Under the leadership of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, the BJP rules 70 per cent of the country with 20 states and more than 1,600 (state) legislators and 330 MPs,” Shah said while addressing the BJP workers from Maharashtra to mark the 38th Foundation Day of the party at a venue in the Bandra-Kurla Complex.

“Our golden period will come when we win Bengal and Odisha and retain power under the leadership of Narendra Modi in 2019 with a full majority,” he said.

Shah also claimed that Modi was the most popular leader in the world and said the 2019 general election will not be fought over Modi’s persona, but on his work as the prime minister.

On the rising petrol prices, Shah said the current prices were still lower than those during the UPA rule. “The government is trying to reduce the prices. Efforts are on to bring petrol and diesel under the GST,” he said.

Shah also made stinging comments against the Opposition parties, which are making efforts to form a coalition to take on the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha polls, by equating them to ‘snakes’, ‘mongoose’, ‘dogs’ and ‘cats’. “The countdown for 2019 Lok Sabha elections has begun. All the opposition parties are continuously calling for unity to defeat the BJP. I had heard a tale that when a devastating flood comes, all the trees, plants, leaves, etc flow away and then all animals including snake, mongoose, dog, cat, Cheetah, Lion jumps on a single banyan tree because they all are scared of the water below the tree. Similarly, our PM has created fear within the opposition, which is now teaming up to fight the BJP in the election,” said Shah.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd