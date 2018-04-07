BJP Foundation Day celebrations: Keen to contest 2019 polls with Shiv Sena, says Amit Shah

Party president Amit Shah at BJP’s foundation day celebration in Mumbai. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Party president Amit Shah at BJP’s foundation day celebration in Mumbai. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Moving away from its stated political strategy, the BJP on Friday emphasised on a pre-poll alliance with NDA partners at the Centre and in the state for the general elections in 2019. At the MahaRally to celebrate the party’s Foundation Day, Shah said, “The BJP will get a massive mandate for the NDA in the 2019 elections. This confidence stems from the good governance of the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra.”

In a clear message, Shah said, “It is our ardent desire to contest the 2019 elections with the Shiv Sena.” Shah’s remark assumes significance as he is often perceived as a hardliner when it comes to dealing with alliance partner, the Shiv Sena. Fadnavis has all along favoured a pre-poll alliance with the Shiv Sena.

At the MahaRally, Fadnavis recalled Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s contribution to the nation and rapport with the BJP. “Balasaheb Thackeray did not belong to our party. But today as we celebrate the foundation day of the BJP, I must mention the immense contribution of Balasaheb (Thackeray) to the country and Maharashtra. He has always remained and would continue to be our inspiration,” he said.

The Shiv Sena’s attack on Modi and Shah in the past four years has often led to souring of relations between the saffron partners. However, the BJP central leadership appears to have taken a pragmatic view considering the emergence of new permutations and combinations across the country.

Shah said, “The Shiv Sena is an alliance partner, which is in government at the Centre and state. Therefore, we wish to continue and contest together.”

On the new political realignments taking shape across the country, Shah said, “Ahead of every election new alliances and consolidation of forces are inevitable. But the BJP is also confident of going along with its NDA partners to the next elections and pulling a grand victory.”

While urging the cadre to renew the pledge to double its efforts for the 2019 elections and take the “good governance” of Modi and Fadnavis to each and every household across the country and state, Shah said, “In the last 38 years of our political journey we have come a long way from being a party with two members of Parliament to ruling at the Centre with allies… However, the golden moment is still awaited. It will mark the day we emerge a winning party in states like West Bengal and Odisha.”

