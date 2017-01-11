BJP for electoral reform, probity in politics: Amit Shah

BJP National President Amit Shah . (PTI File Photo) BJP National President Amit Shah . (PTI File Photo)

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday said the NDA government would soon launch initiatives to effect electoral reform, probity in political life and address black money in politics. Speaking at the release of a book on the life and times of BJP idealogue Deendayal Upadhyay, the party chief said BJP would be way ahead of other political parties in adopting probity. The book Deendayal Upadhyay Ka Sampoorna Wangmaya has already been released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and would be released in all state capitals.

Shah said recent initiatives launched by the Modi government had been in consonance with Deendayal Upadhyay’s idea of antyodaya (serving the last man in the queue). “Our PM has decided to observe the centenary year of Deendayal Upadhyay as welfare year for the poor,” he said.

Praising the Centre’s note ban move, the BJP chief said that while some people would say that the decision was taken to please “dhannaseth (rich), in reality, it was done to help the poor… Demonetisation would help check tax theft”.

BJP president said there had been a lot of discussion on probity in political life and black money in politics. “Hamari sarkar rajnitik suchita, chunav sudhar aur rajniti mein kale dhan ko khatm karne ke liye aandolan karegi aur jald hi yojana layegi (Our government will launch a movement and initiate schemes to address political probity, black money in politics and effect electoral reforms),” Shah said. He said the BJP government was trying to explore if elections could be conducted without any expenses.

Shah said it was because of Deendayal introducing sound methods to run a political party that a “small party worker like him could become party president”.