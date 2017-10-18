Diwali 2017
  • BJP ‘flogging dead horses’ of Bofors: Congress

BJP ‘flogging dead horses’ of Bofors: Congress

Chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, "BJP is clutching at straws to save Shah_Zada. 'Beta Bachao Abhiyan' won't succeed by flogging dead horses of Bofors by discredited ministers."

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:October 18, 2017 11:43 pm
Congress and bofors case, Randeep Surjewala, bjp on bofors case, bjp and congress party news, India news, national news Congress leader Randeep Surjewala. (File)
Related News

The Congress on Wednesday hit back at the BJP for raising the Bofors issue, saying that the ruling party was “flogging dead horses”. Chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “BJP is clutching at straws to save Shah_Zada. ‘Beta Bachao Abhiyan’ won’t succeed by flogging dead horses of Bofors by discredited ministers.”

His tweet came hours after Union minister Smriti Irani sought to put the Congress in the dock on the Bofors issue, citing claims of a private detective Michael Hershman involved in its probe. The minister asked the Congress to come clean on the involvement of its leaders in the alleged Bofors scam.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 18: Latest News