BJP ‘flogging dead horses’ of Bofors: Congress

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala. (File) Congress leader Randeep Surjewala. (File)

The Congress on Wednesday hit back at the BJP for raising the Bofors issue, saying that the ruling party was “flogging dead horses”. Chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “BJP is clutching at straws to save Shah_Zada. ‘Beta Bachao Abhiyan’ won’t succeed by flogging dead horses of Bofors by discredited ministers.”

His tweet came hours after Union minister Smriti Irani sought to put the Congress in the dock on the Bofors issue, citing claims of a private detective Michael Hershman involved in its probe. The minister asked the Congress to come clean on the involvement of its leaders in the alleged Bofors scam.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App