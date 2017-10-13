BJP flays state minister Roshan Baig for using expletive against PM Modi

BJP said Roshan Baig (left) should apologise and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should sack him as minister. (File Photo) BJP said Roshan Baig (left) should apologise and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should sack him as minister. (File Photo)

Flaying Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig for using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, State BJP Incharge Muralidhar Rao today said the Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, talk about parliamentary system, but use unparliamentary language. “They don’t know to use good language. From Rahul Gandhi to Roshan Baig why have they taken time to disown (the remarks). They talk about Parliamentary system, but use unparliamentary language,” he told reporters here.

Asked if BJP wants Baig’s resignation, Rao said “Baig is part of Congress, and my agitation is against Congress, and we want to fulfil the dream of Congress-mukht India by routing the party in next state elections.” Baig, on October 10, had used an expletive in Tamil language to launch a tirade against Modi while he was addressing Congress workers.

Baig had said, “When Modi was voted to power as prime minister, his supporters said he is our son. But, now what has happened? He banned Rs 1000 note. Banned Rs 500 note. Now, these very same people are chiding him,” he said and went on to use an expletive.

Rao also hit out at Kerala Congress leaders including K C Venugopal, who is Karnataka Party Incharge, for his alleged involvement in solar scam. “Even Venugopal is facing charges. He is not free from any taint and corruption. The charges have not been levelled by BJP, but a party which is collaborting with Congress against BJP. That party’s (CPM) government in Kerala has spoken about it,” he said.

Rao also announced BJP’s ‘Parivartana Yatra’ to ‘expose’ the Congress rule in the state from November 2 under the leadership of State BJP President B S Yeddyurappa. “November 2 will be a historic, massive, innovative and participative and mobilising event,” he added.

The yatra will higlight Congress government’s corruption, bad governance, law and order, farmers unrest and soft approach towards religious terror, giving scope to radicalisation, Rao stated. “These issues will be centre of debate, and BJP leaders are ready to face any debate anywhere. I challenge Congress leaders, who are having guts to participate in debate,” he added.

