BJP flays opposition boycott in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

The UP government condemned the opposition for boycotting the proceedings in the assembly. (Source: PTI) The UP government condemned the opposition for boycotting the proceedings in the assembly. (Source: PTI)

Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh on Friday came in for attack in the UP Assembly by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna for boycotting proceedings after accusing the government of gagging their voice. Pointing out to the empty opposition benches, Khanna said the behaviour of opposition is condemnable. “The behaviour of opposition is condemnable. We want to ask them as to what they did not like. Recommending CBI probe into UPPSC recruitment (in previous Akilesh Yadav regime) is in the interest of thousand of youths, who were meted out injustice,” he said. “They (opposition) are talking through newspapers and even after invitation they did not come for talks. They have not said what they did not like or what they feel was unparliamentary in the speech of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanthon July 19,” Khanna said.

“Those who do illegal work will go to jail and not to a temple or any other place. The development graph which was going down has once again started showing an upward trend,”Khanna said, blaming the previous (Samajwadi Party) government for the poor condition of the state. “Policemen used to be beaten up in police stations. They (SP) have ruined the state and now BJP government is trying to put things in order,” he said. The chief minister had said in the House on Wednesday that UPPSC appointments made since 2012 will be probed by the CBI — the period when Akhilesh Yadav headed the Samajwadi Party government in the state.

Adityanath had also said that a former Haryana chief minister was languishing in jail for alleged bunglings in appointments. These hard-hitting remarks provoked the opposition,especially the Samajwadi Party, which was in power before BJP defeated them in the Assembly elections. Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury had yesterday said, “We (the opposition) have decided to boycott the entire assembly session (scheduled to conclude on July 28) against the attitude of the ruling party, which is suppressing opposition’s voice.” As the opposition members stayed away from the proceedings today, BJP member Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh claimed that they came to sign the register and left after so as to claim their daily allowances. “I saw them (opposition members) going to sign the register to claim allowances. When they are not coming to the House, they should not sign the register and should not take allowances,” Singh said. Khanna supported him saying, the opposition, which is teaching morality to others, should consider this fact. Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit said he will look into it and reserved his ruling.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App