BJP flays Karnataka Pradesh Congress chief’s claim that it can tamper with EVMs    

The BJP on Monday condemned the Karnataka Pradesh Congress president G Parameshwara’s reported statement expressing apprehensions that the BJP can tamper with the electronic voting machines. Parameshwara had yesterday reportedly said the “BJP could tamper with EVMs in the forthcoming elections in Karnataka as they did in other states” and asked his party workers to be vigilant.

BJP spokesperson S Suresh Kumar said the statement showed the fear and anxiety in Congress as it has “foreseen” its defeat in the forthcoming assembly elections in 2018.

“This (such statement) is not at all expected from a person who is leading the Congress (in Karnataka) for the seventh year. This is an irresponsible statement and an attempt to mislead the party workers,” Kumar said.

He said the Congress has questioned the integrity of election commission by doubting the EVMs. “Instead of looking into the reasons behind its defeat, Congress is questioning the EVMs. BJP does not need to resort to such practises. Only those can tamper with the voting machines who have ruled the country for 60 years,” Kumar said.

