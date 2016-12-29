First name who all gained from UPA scams: BJP

BJP National Secretary Shrikant Sharma said Rahul Gandhi had been asking a lot of questions. (Source: File Photo) BJP National Secretary Shrikant Sharma said Rahul Gandhi had been asking a lot of questions. (Source: File Photo)

The BJP on Wednesday asked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to name the “beneficiaries of several scams that took place under the UPA regime” before criticising the BJP-led government.

Soon after Rahul attacked the Modi government on the Congress’s foundation day, the BJP said that the Congress MP lived under the impression that his “lies” will be taken as truth if he repeated them daily and loudly.

WATCH VIDEO | Demonetisation Deadline: Congress Attacks PM Modi: Find Out More

“Rahul Gandhi has been asking a lot of questions and levelling baseless allegations repeatedly under the impressions that his lies will be taken as truth if spoken daily and loudly. He should also answer who in the UPA government were beneficiaries of the 2G, CWG and VVIP chopper scams running into Rs 1.86 lakh crore, Rs 72,000 crore and Rs 3,200 crore, respectively,” BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma told reporters.

He accused Rahul of doing “politics over death”, a reference to his criticism of demonetisation by pointing to deaths of people in queues outside banks and ATMs. According to Sharma, Rahul’s attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was because of the probe into AgustaWestland chopper scam that has “reached his doorsteps, making Rahul Gandhi jittery”. Earlier in the day, Gandhi accused Modi of practising politics of “fear and anger” and exhorted party men to defeat his ideology.