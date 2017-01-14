BJP files complaint with EC against Rahul Gandhi for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (File photo) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (File photo)

Citing Supreme Court’s order which outlaws seeking votes in the name of religion or caste, BJP on Friday moved the state Election Commission against Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi following his claims of seeing party’s symbol in the photos of gods and saints.

A BJP delegation led by former MLC Shayam Nandan Singh, met the Chief Electoral officer (CEO) of the state, T Venktesh, and requested him to take action against the Congress vice-president and his party.

The delegation which also handed over a video footage of Rahul Gandh’s speech, alleged that the comments were against the recent Supreme Court’s order.

@BJP4UP hs filed complaint wid CEO UP ag @INCIndia & Sh Rahul Gandhi for violating the provisions of RP Act, MCC & guidelines of Hon'ble SC pic.twitter.com/tP28mMiPfz — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) January 13, 2017

“Rahul Gandhi’s behaviour is not only violative of the apex court’s orders but also against section 123 (3) of Representation of the People’s Act 1951,” they said.

The delegation also demanded disqualification of the Congress.

On Wednesday, Rahul had stated at a party function that he found his party’s symbol (hand or palm) in the images of gods.