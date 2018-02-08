BJP files complaint against Congress social media head Ramya

Divya Spandana (Ramya), an actor and head of Congress social media unit (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File) Divya Spandana (Ramya), an actor and head of Congress social media unit (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File)

The BJP’s social media unit Wednesday approached the Bengaluru City Police with a complaint against Divya Spandana (Ramya), an actor and head of Congress social media unit, for allegedly tutoring party workers to create fake social media accounts. The Congress has accused the BJP of doctoring an address Ramya recently made to the social media unit — to make it seem like she was asking party workers to create fake social media accounts.

In their complaint against Ramya, the BJP has stated that a video has emerged where the AICC social media and communications head is heard asking party workers to create fake accounts. “She further reiterates while answering a query that it is not wrong to create fake accounts…” says the complaint.

The Karnataka Congress said the video being circulated on Ramya’s account to create fake accounts was doctored.

