BJP eyes coastal region, Amit Shah to visit homes of Hindu ‘victims’ in Karnataka

As part of the party’s efforts to regain its hold in communally sensitive coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada in Karnataka, the BJP is seen as being set to launch a strong campaign based on its pro-Hindu credentials, with BJP chief Amit Shah attending rallies, visiting prominent temples and meeting families of two people who died recently in suspected incidents of communal violence. Shah is scheduled to tour the coastal region in the poll-bound state on February 20 and 21.

According to the tour plan announced by state BJP, besides meeting party workers and addressing public meetings, Shah will visit homes of Deepak Rao in Surathkal (Dakshina Kannada district) and Paresh Mesta in Honnavar (Uttara Kannada). The two are suspected to be victims of communal violence in the region, which has a sizable presence of the Muslim community. Karnataka BJP claims the two victims were its activists; their families have denied the deceased had any political association.

The BJP is also raising the issue of the Siddaramaiah government’s move to drop cases against “innocent minorities’’, or “takeover” of temples. Accused of appeasing minorities, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy had said in Assembly on February 6 that the government is willing to examine withdrawing police cases with mild charges filed against members of Hindutva outfits as well if they approach government with such requests.

Deepak Rao, 25, who worked at a mobile phone store, was hacked to death on January 3. The police claimed to have arrested four suspects — identified as Naushad, Pinky, Nawaz and Rizwan — within hours.

In December last year, Paresh Mesta, 18, disappeared amid communal clashes in Honnavar, near a disputed site in the town. His body was found two days later. BJP leaders and workers staged protests after some social media posts alleged that Mesta was tortured and mutilated. Forensic reports did not indicate signs of torture or mutilation. Following BJP’s demands, the probe was handed to the CBI.

Shah will visit the region again on March 6 to attend a rally in Surathkal to mark culmination of a ‘Suraksha Yatra’ through towns along the coast by BJP MPs from the region. The yatra aims “to revive feeling of security among people of the region”, according to MP Shobha Karandlaje.

