BJP ex-minister’s son told to stay out of five MP districts

His campaign coincided with the conclusion of the Narmada Seva Yatra launched by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Source: ANI/Twitter) His campaign coincided with the conclusion of the Narmada Seva Yatra launched by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The Harda district administration on Tuesday externed former BJP minister Kamal Patel’s son Sudip, who is allegedly involved in at least 14 criminal cases, from the boundaries of five districts for a year. The former revenue minister alleged that the externment was the administration’s response to his campaign against illegal sand mining in the Narmada, launched two weeks ago. The former minister was camping in Bhopal for the last three days and met BJP president Nandkumar Chouhan.

Kamal had recently approached the National Green Tribunal, alleging that sand mining was rampant in Harda, Dewas, Sehore and Hoshangabad and accused collectors and police officers of these districts of being hand-in-glove with the sand mafia.

His campaign coincided with the conclusion of the Narmada Seva Yatra launched by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

BJP insiders linked the former minister’s sudden outburst with the possible action against his 32-year-old son Sudip, who is also a politician. Both father and son were accused of instigating communal riots in 2013 in two villages over a cow slaughter rumour. A petition alleging that the riots were not properly investigated is pending before the Supreme Court.

The young politician has been told not to enter the boundaries of Harda, Khandwa, Dewas, Hoshangabad and Betul districts after 48 hours.

“I am fighting against corruption and dared to take on the sand mafia. I and my son have been accused of involvement in several fabricated cases. But I will continue to fight,” the former minister told The Indian Express, alleging that rampant mining was on even in Budhni, the constituency of the Chief Minister.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now