BJP drive in UP to reach out to Muslim women, youth

During the next five months, BJP is set to hold a number of programmes to strategically reach out to voters from different sections, including Muslim women. These programmes will be organised between April 24 to September 25, to mark the birth anniversary of party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay. From September 1 and 15, BJP’s Alpsankhyak Morcha will organise seminars on triple talaq, preferably in madrasas, where experts on women rights will address Muslim women on their legal rights and also counsel them on empowerment.

In its manifesto for the UP polls, BJP had promised to take up the ‘triple talaq’ issue — currently pending in the Supreme Court — depending on what Muslim women desire. Now, after coming to power, the BJP government plans to start collecting opinion of women on the issue. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already directed women ministers to hold meetings with concerned organisations.

UP president of Alpsankhak Morcha, Haider Abbas Chaand, said: “The seminars will be held in madrasas and other places, which Muslim women could visit comfortably. Senior leaders, including experts on women rights, will tell them why triple talaq is wrong and what legal options they have.” Programmes will also be organised to empower victims of triple talaq, he added.

The BJP has also decided to come up with a list of blood donors. On August 14, the party will organise blood donation camps, where a maximum of 100 units of blood would be collected at each booth. “Following this, the blood groups of the remaining donors would be checked but their blood would not be collected. Their contact details, along with their blood groups, would be compiled into a list to create a directory. When in need, they could come to the use of those in medical emergency,” said party UP vice-president Ashwani Tyagi, who is also a part of the 11-member committee set up to supervise these programmes.

Party state president and Deputy Chief Minister Kashav Prasad Maurya, along with state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, are also in the committee. The party, moreover, has asked its youth wing to organise sports meets and programmes where young singers, writers, painters and musicians could participate.

The party women wing has been asked to hold functions at districts, where poor girls have either got good jobs or brought laurels to their families and districts through their achievements in the field of sports. “These programmes will connect the people with BJP emotionally. Also, a health camp will be organised for women,” said a BJP leader.

While the party’s Scheduled Caste Morcha will organise career counseling sessions for students in villages, the Kisan Morcha will organise seminars for farmers. Moreover, from May 26 to June 30, party workers will participate in ‘Mera Ghar-BJP Ka Ghar’ programme, in which they will make door-to-door visits at every booth and put up party flags at all houses. Programmes will also be held to felicitate veteran leaders associated with the party from the days of Jan Sangh. “Felicitation of these veteran leaders, who had worked for the party during averse periods, will encourage the young workers to work with dedication,” Tyagi said.

At the regional level, the party will organise general knowledge competitions in schools for students of Class VIII, IX and X from August 15 to 30. The winners will be rewarded with books. From April 24 to May 7, workshops will be held for party workers at district and regional levels. Meanwhile, Garib Kalyan Mela will be organised from September 22 to 25, in which stalls will be put up to make people aware of the welfare schemes introduced by the Centre and the UP government.

