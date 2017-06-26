BJP does not write, direct or produce films: Suresh Prabhu on allegations of party sponsoring ‘Indu Sarkar’

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu (Files) Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu (Files)

Reacting to the allegation that BJP has sponsored the upcoming Bollywood film Indu Sarkar, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu on Monday said that the party does not direct, produce or write movies. “The BJP does not produce, write or direct movies. It is a political party and it promotes politics alone,” Prabhu was quoted as saying by the PTI. The film is based on the emergency period during Congress’ regime under Indira Gandhi.

Prabhu’s remark comes a week after Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia claimed that the film was sponsored in a veiled reference to the saffron party. “We all know which person and organisations are behind this. We condemn the false depiction,” Scindia had said.

Speaking about the allegations that country was going through a period of undeclared emergency, Prabhu said, “It is a false accusation against the BJP. We want to keep Indian media completely free from any restrictions. Look at the social media, the way it has been promoted under the BJP government, one can not make such allegations against us.”

Prabhu was speaking at an event at the BJP headquarters in Mumbai. Ashish Shelar, BJP’s Mumbai chief, who was also present during the event, said, “During war against Pakistan and China, an emergency-like situation existed but the state of Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi was different. It was imposed because her own Lok Sabha membership was in danger.”

