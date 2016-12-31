BJP does not support Gorkhaland: Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh (File Photo) Dilip Ghosh (File Photo)

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday said the state party unit does not support the Gorkhaland movement, and is not in favour of a separate Gorkhaland state, eliciting angry reactions from Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leaders. Saying that Gorkhaland has been a long pending demand of the people of Darjeeling and the Dooars, GJM leaders pointed out they have had several meetings with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to place their demands before the Centre, the last being on December 15. Darjeeling MP and MoS Agriculture and Farmers Welfare S S

Ahluwalia countered Ghosh’s statement, saying the BJP government at the Centre is committed to the welfare of Gorkhas. Speaking with The Indian Express, Dilip Ghosh said that a separate Gorkhaland was never on the state BJP agenda, and would never be included. “A separate Gorkhaland is not on the state BJP’s agenda.

We are committed to the upliftment and progress of the Gorkha people and the development of Darjeeling and Dooars areas. But a separate state is out of the question. There are 1 crore 25 lakh Gorkhas living across the country. In Darjeeling, there are only 15 lakh Gorkhas. The GJM has its own political agenda. But our stand is very clear. As far as meetings with the home minister is concerned, what the Centre will do and what action they will take is up to them. I cannot comment on that,” he said.

Ghosh added that since the formation of the GTA, funds had been allotted to GTA for the development of the region by the Centre. He added that if there are any shortcomings in the disbursement of funds, they will be addressed. GJM general secretary Roshan Giri, reacting to Ghosh’s statement, said the “long pending demand” of Gorkhas was not development, but a separate Gorkhaland.

“Gorkhaland is an aspiration of Gorkhas not just living in Darjeeling, but across the country. Our meetings with the Centre have nothing to do with West Bengal state or Dilip Ghosh – we are interacting directly with the Union government,” he said. Meanwhile, Ahluwalia, who has been at the vanguard of BJP-GJM relations, said Ghosh has clearly “misunderstood the subject”.

“Ghosh obviously does not understand the issue. Our commitment to the GJM is that the BJP will sympathetically examine the long-pending demands of the Gorkhas and adivasis of Darjeeling and Dooars. We will examine the demands and appropriately consider them. I stand by that commitment to the GJM,” he said on Friday. Ahluwalia pointed out that on December 15, an hour-long meeting took place between Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and GJM supremo Bimal Gurung. The meeting included the tribal minister, the home secretary, inter-state relations secretary, HRD secretary, Panchayati raj secretary, senior members of the GJM and Ahluwalia himself.

“Many demands and issues were discussed at this meeting. There was a protest going on for Gorkhaland at Jantar Mantar by GJM, which was lifted on December 16 after this meeting took place. Dilip Ghosh was not present at the meeting. He is also sadly unaware of it – I am sorry to say,” said Ahluwalia.