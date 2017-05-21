Latest News
BJP does not support cow vigilantes, other such groups: Smriti Irani

Speaking at the India Today Editors Roundtable event here, she said the "Prime Minister and all BJP leaders believe that law cannot be taken into the hands by a vigilante or citizen. It has to be enforced by the police."

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:May 21, 2017 10:34 pm
The BJP does not support cow vigilantes or citizens taking law into their own hands, Union Minister Smriti Irani said today. Asked about the so-called ‘anti-Romeo’ squads and cow vigilante groups in Uttar Pradesh after the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government came to power, Irani said, “Everyone should work within the ambit of law. If somebody flouts laws unconstitutionally they will not get support from the BJP.”

Asked about her ‘CottonIsCool’ campaign, the textiles minister said her ministry wants sales of cotton to rise so that farmers associated with the crop can benefit.

Besides, she said the Textiles Ministry is trying to reduce the turnaround time for exports from the sector, which is 45 days at present as compared to 15-20 days in countries like Bangladesh, by talking to other ministries like commerce.

  1. T
    Truth
    May 21, 2017 at 10:52 pm
    Like Modi, you first lie about your fake degrees then you lie about your support to Cow Rakshaks.....Check with Vasundhara Raje - BJP CM of Rajasthan- her statements in support of Cow Rakshaks after the Alwar murder!
    Reply

