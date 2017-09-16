BJP does not interfere in affairs of any state: Ravi Shankar Prasad

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Source: File Photo) IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Source: File Photo)

The Centre does not interfere in the affairs of any state, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Saturday and claimed that the BJP was “ruling in over 70 per cent of the country”. After paying homage at the memorial of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in Chennai, he said, “The Central government does not at all interfere in any state. I hope you need to understand that BJP is already ruling in over 70 per cent of India.”

The Union Law Minister said, “We (the BJP) got 13 chief ministers, four deputy chief ministers, and everywhere we have won, we have the support and the blessings of the people of that state.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modiji is taking India forward. He wants and I also want Tamil Nadu to rise and progress,” Prasad said.

On paying homage at the memorial, he said, “It was a great personal satisfaction for me.” “The only thing I would like to observe today is that Tamil Nadu must prosper. It must continue to develop. That will be the most important condolence and in a way justification for her (Jayalalithaa) and for the work she has done for a great state,” the Union minister said.

Earlier, participating in a function, Prasad recalled an interaction with Jayalalithaa and said how she had regretted on not being a lawyer. “I had the privilege to work with her (Jayalalithaa) very closely, politically and also had the privilege to appear for her legally,” he said.

Recalling a conversation with Jayalalithaa, Prasad said, she was explaining the nuances of her case very well. “I said, Madam you have perfect legal mind. Her response was, Mr Prasad, I regret on not being a lawyer,” he said.

To a query about a commission set up by the state government to probe Jayalalithaa’s death, Prasad said it was an AIADMK matter. “I have nothing to comment (on it). That is a matter of the AIADMK. Yes, I can only say that her age was not her age to go (to die). This I can tell,” he said.

To another query about appointment of a permanent Governor for the State, the Union Minister said, “I think Mr Vidyasagar Rao is doing his job well.” Rao assumed office as the Acting Governor of Tamil Nadu in September 2016.

