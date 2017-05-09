BJP does not favour talks with separatists: J&K BJP state president Sat Sharma

Member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and president of state unit of BJP Sat Sharma Member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and president of state unit of BJP Sat Sharma

The BJP, a partner in the Jammu and Kashmir government, on Tuesday, disfavoured any dialogue with the separatists, saying that talks on addressing the Kashmir issue should take place only with those who “accept the Constitution of India”.

The party’s state unit president Sat Sharma also said that the Agenda of Alliance (AOA) with PDP, which envisages talks between the Centre and all stakeholders of the state, will be implemented over a period of time.

Sharma, who was here to preside over a convention of party workers, noted that the AOA is a roadmap for the coalition government’s tenure of six years, of which only two-and-a-half-years have passed. “As far as talks are concerned, whether the Prime Minister or anyone else has talked about this issue, I think the talks about Kashmir should happen only with those who accept the Constitution of India and you will see with the passage of time that such an atmosphere will be built,” Sharma told reporters here.

The PDP has been batting for talks with the separatists. Sharma was asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would follow the footsteps of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee whose government had held talks with even the separatists. “Obviously, Atal ji tried to make India a good country, now Modi is improving it… If this (talks offer) comes from the Centre, then it must be after thorough deliberations.

“As far as the state unit of the BJP is concerned, I feel that talks should happen only with those who accept the Indian Constitution and talk within the constitutional limits,” he replied. He said the Agenda of Alliance was framed keeping in view the needs of the two regions — Kashmir and Jammu.

“It has been framed for six years. Only about two-and-a-half years have passed since the formation of the government. So it will be implemented and other things, which will take J&K towards development and good governance, will also be implemented,” the BJP leader said. Referring to the recurring incidents of stone-pelting and protests in the Kashmir Valley, Sharma said the civil society should come forward so that the youth focus on their education.

The state government as well as the Central government are keeping an eye over it. “I think our media, intelligentsia and civil society should come forward if we want such an atmosphere in Kashmir where the students can compete with those in Bengaluru, Mumbai or Delhi.

“They should come forward so that our youth move towards proper development,” he said. When pointed out that the educated youth of Kashmir were joining the militant groups, he said the government is serious on the issue and there are no two ways about it.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now