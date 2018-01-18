BJP district leader held for assault on officer

A District-level BJP leader has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and using abusive language against the District Transport Officer (DTO) of Latehar district, Jharkhand. The incident occurred in the Collectorate premises of Latehar Tuesday. A short video clip of the incident in which Rajdhani Yadav, vice-president of the district 20-point programme committee, is seen manhandling and abusing DTO Pilbius Barla has been widely circulated and viewed online.

Yadav also lodged a complaint against the DTO, accusing him of assaulting him. Latehar Deputy Commissioner Pramod Kumar Gupta has ordered an inquiry. DTO Barla said, “If anybody has any grievance, he should come and talk. He cannot simply begin assaulting a government officer.” He alleged that Yadav had got into arguments with him earlier also.

The police said the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when Barla arrived in the Collectorate and saw Yadav’s SUV (a Scorpio) parked there. It had a nameplate with his post, which is against the law —- Barla said advertisements for removing nameplates on vehicles is being issued in the media over the last few days.

As Barla got a mechanic to remove the nameplate, the video shows Yadav arriving in a huff and assaulting Barla. “Maarenge nahin?…maalik hai hum…tu koi notice diya (Why should I not beat you? I am the boss…did you give any notice?),” Yadav is heard saying in the clip.

DSP (Headquarters) Muzaffar Rehman said Barla lodged a complaint for assault, abuse and obstructing a public servant in discharge of duty at Sadar police station, and Yadav lodged a counter-complaint.

Stating that he has no details of the incident, state vice-president of 20-point programme committee Rakesh Prasad said, “Police have taken action. I cannot comment further. A probe is on.”

