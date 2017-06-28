BJP distances itself from VHP’s demand seeking scrapping of minority panel

We are committed to work on the implementation of the manifesto. Our mandate for governance is derived from our manifesto,” BJP spokesman G V L Narasimha Rao said. We are committed to work on the implementation of the manifesto. Our mandate for governance is derived from our manifesto,” BJP spokesman G V L Narasimha Rao said.

The BJP on Tuesday distanced itself from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s demand for immediate scrapping of the Minority Commission and Minority Affairs Ministry. It said that the party-led government at the Centre works on the basis of the “sabka saath sabka vikas’’ as promised in party’s 2014 manifesto.

“We are committed to work on the implementation of the manifesto. Our mandate for governance is derived from our manifesto,” BJP spokesman G V L Narasimha Rao said. He claimed that the previous governments had wrongly interpreted” the concept of minorities.

“Minority is equal to Muslim is a false narrative that has been deliberately orchestrated by the Congress, Communists and their ilk just for their political interests,’’ he said. “Our government upholds the true conception of the definition of minorities and it’s a political tool for our government.’’

In a 2002 judgment, the Supreme Court had said that minority status should be determined in relation to population of a state and not to India as a whole.

