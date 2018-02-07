BJP didn’t keep its promise on Jagdish Tytler, says Sikh body

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey

A day after BJP national secretary R P Singh filed a complaint against Congress leader and 1984 riots accused Jagdish Tytler on Monday after video clips purportedly showing him speaking about his role in the riots was released, a riots victims’ body Tuesday demanded his immediate arrest. The 1984 Sikh Katleyaam Peerit Welfare Society has threatened to go on an indefinite protest if the BJP-led central government “fails to keep its 2014 poll promise”.

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana Tuesday, Surjit Singh, president of the society, said, “In the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had promised that within three months of forming the government, all Congress leaders involved in the 1984 genocide will be arrested. However, four years have passed but Sajjan Singh, Jagdish Tyler and Kamal Nath are roaming free.” Referring to the recent videos of Tytler, released by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjit Singh G K, Surjit said, “Now, there is a clear proof, in which Tytler is admitting to have killed a hundred Sikhs and that Rajiv Gandhi was present with him at that time… If the central government fails to arrest Tytler, there cannot be a bigger lie than this.”

The riots victims’ body further announced that they will sit on an indefinite protest with their families if Tytler was not arrested. “The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be responsible for it,” he said.

