‘To come to power, BJP did scam in Chhattisgarh, killed Dalits’: Rahul Gandhi in Jagdalpur

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the party tells lies time and again to come to power. He said, “Itne zor se jhoot bolte hain jisse logon ko vo sach lage. Sirf power mein aane ke liye baar baar jhoot bolte hain (BJP leaders lies with such force that people think it’s the truth).”
Telling people that they need not worry, Gandhi said, “Aapko darne ki zarurat nhi hai kyunki is jhoot k upar sirf sacchai ki jeet hogi or wo sacchai aap log he laoge (You people don’t need to worry because the truth will always prevail, not lies. And only you will bring about that truth).”
Gandhi also said, “Satta mein aane ke liye BJP ne Chhattisgarh mein scam kiye, aadivasiyon ko maara,chhote dhandhe band karwaye, Daliton ko maara (The BJP did scam in Chhattisgarh, killed the Tribals, put an end to small businesses, killed the Dalits only to come to power).”
Rahul was addressing a conference in Chhattisgarh on Friday. Earlier in the day he had tweeted: “In Chhattisgarh for a two-day visit. Will be meeting Congress workers, leaders& representatives of various delegations today in Jagdalpur.”
- Jul 28, 2017 at 10:41 pmPlease initiate criminal case against Mr Rahul Singh for spreading malicious information about BJPReply
- Jul 28, 2017 at 10:27 pmPravir, King of Bastar (Pravir Chandra Bhanj Deo 25 June 1929 - 25 March 1966) was the first Oriya ruler and 20th Maharaja of Bastar state who was killed in 1966 by then Congress government of Madhya Pradesh for championing the cause of his subjects. He fought for rights of the tribal people.Maharaja Pravir Chandra Bhanj Deo was immensely popular among the tribals. He was shot dead in a "police action" on 25 March 1966 while leading a tribal movement against encroachment of land by outsider in concert with the authorities in Bastar. He was executed on the steps of his own Palace in Jagdalpur. Scores of other tribals and courtiers too were murdered by the police. The king was armed with bows and arrows. Blood is on the hands of Congress Party.Reply
- Jul 28, 2017 at 10:24 pmBJP: Bolo jhute partyReply
- Jul 28, 2017 at 10:17 pmRahulji, your party in general and you mother son duo are personally responsible for the death of more than 1000 young men on account your failure to declare separate Telangana state. We will never forgive you for this treachery.Reply
- Jul 28, 2017 at 10:10 pmPappu no one even laughs at you . You are running a nautanki compared to a Hollywood movie by bjp . Go home and look after your family or start a family . Let congress be headed by someone more capable .Reply
