‘To come to power, BJP did scam in Chhattisgarh, killed Dalits’: Rahul Gandhi in Jagdalpur

Rahul Gandhi was addressing a conference in Chhattisgarh on Friday and he is there for two days. (File photo) Rahul Gandhi was addressing a conference in Chhattisgarh on Friday and he is there for two days. (File photo)

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the party tells lies time and again to come to power. He said, “Itne zor se jhoot bolte hain jisse logon ko vo sach lage. Sirf power mein aane ke liye baar baar jhoot bolte hain (BJP leaders lies with such force that people think it’s the truth).”

Telling people that they need not worry, Gandhi said, “Aapko darne ki zarurat nhi hai kyunki is jhoot k upar sirf sacchai ki jeet hogi or wo sacchai aap log he laoge (You people don’t need to worry because the truth will always prevail, not lies. And only you will bring about that truth).”

Gandhi also said, “Satta mein aane ke liye BJP ne Chhattisgarh mein scam kiye, aadivasiyon ko maara,chhote dhandhe band karwaye, Daliton ko maara (The BJP did scam in Chhattisgarh, killed the Tribals, put an end to small businesses, killed the Dalits only to come to power).”

Rahul was addressing a conference in Chhattisgarh on Friday. Earlier in the day he had tweeted: “In Chhattisgarh for a two-day visit. Will be meeting Congress workers, leaders& representatives of various delegations today in Jagdalpur.”

