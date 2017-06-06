Latest News
  • BJP describes CPI(M) as ‘mouthpiece’ of Pakistan, China

BJP describes CPI(M) as ‘mouthpiece’ of Pakistan, China

"Those who are targeting the Army chief are 'Jaichands' sucking up to hostile neighbours and backstabbing India," BJP spokesperson G V L Narsimha Rao said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: June 6, 2017 9:16 pm
BJP, Indian Army, BJP CPI (M), Mouthpiece Pakistan, GVL Narsimha Rao, Narsimha Rao on CPI, Bipin Rawat, Indian army chief BJP spokesperson G V L Narsimha Rao.

Related News

Hitting back at the CPI(M), the BJP on Tuesday accused it of being a “mouthpiece” of Pakistan and China, alleging that the party and “perverse” intellectuals were standing not with the armed forces but with separatists, stone pelters and terrorists.

“Instead of standing with the armed forces, the CPI(M) and the perverse intellectuals are standing with separatists, stone pelters and terrorists. “In reality, the CPI(M) has now become a China and Pak mouthpiece. Those who are targeting the Army chief are ‘Jaichands’ sucking up to hostile neighbours and backstabbing India,” BJP spokesperson G V L Narsimha Rao said.

The CPI(M) had today criticised Army Chief Bipin Rawat for defending the use of a “human shield” in Kashmir, saying his comments reflected the views of the Modi government, which seeks to “suppress” the people there.

The Left party said the Army and Kashmiris would suffer “irreparable damage” because of the government’s “blind” adherence to the use of force against civilians in the Valley.

More Related News

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

  1. S
    Smart
    Jun 6, 2017 at 10:25 pm
    CPM will go down in the history as one of the most corrupt and communal party. The journey has began. It's acceleration to oblivion is matching that of Congress.
    Reply
    1. A
      ak dev
      Jun 6, 2017 at 10:17 pm
      CPIM is full of traitors and anti-nationals.
      Reply

      Best of Express

      Buzzing Now

      Top News

      Jun 06: Latest News