BJP describes CPI(M) as ‘mouthpiece’ of Pakistan, China

BJP spokesperson G V L Narsimha Rao. BJP spokesperson G V L Narsimha Rao.

Hitting back at the CPI(M), the BJP on Tuesday accused it of being a “mouthpiece” of Pakistan and China, alleging that the party and “perverse” intellectuals were standing not with the armed forces but with separatists, stone pelters and terrorists.

“Instead of standing with the armed forces, the CPI(M) and the perverse intellectuals are standing with separatists, stone pelters and terrorists. “In reality, the CPI(M) has now become a China and Pak mouthpiece. Those who are targeting the Army chief are ‘Jaichands’ sucking up to hostile neighbours and backstabbing India,” BJP spokesperson G V L Narsimha Rao said.

The CPI(M) had today criticised Army Chief Bipin Rawat for defending the use of a “human shield” in Kashmir, saying his comments reflected the views of the Modi government, which seeks to “suppress” the people there.

The Left party said the Army and Kashmiris would suffer “irreparable damage” because of the government’s “blind” adherence to the use of force against civilians in the Valley.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App