BJP denies Mayawati’s allegations: ‘SP didn’t reward her’

HOURS AFTER Mayawati accused the BJP of using government machinery to send its ninth candidate to the Rajya Sabha, Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh on Saturday said the BSP chief was making baseless allegations, as she did not receive the “return gift” from SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

In a statement issued after Mayawati’s press conference in Lucknow, Singh said: “She (Mayawati) should tell that when she did not have even 20 MLAs with her, then why did she come in the field? After putting on stake the Dalit community, she did not get a return gift from Akhilesh, therefore, she is making baseless allegations. While Akhilesh himself took the benefits he could, he could not benefit Mayawati. Now, she should think what malpractices were used in the election.” “Kya babua ne bua ko sahi mayne me vote dilaya hai ya nahi,” he added.

Maintaining that the Rajya Sabha election was transparent, Singh said: “When an MLA votes for BSP candidate, Mayawati calls it a voice of consciousness. And, when our candidate gets a vote from any MLA, question of misuse of the government machinery arises…” “Both Mayawati and Akhilesh had to come together to stop the winning spree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This was their compulsion. Now, because of the same compulsion, they would rescue each other,” he added while claiming that it does not suit the Opposition to question the CM in this manner.

On Mayawati raking up the appointment of O P Singh — who was the Lucknow SSP when Mayawati was allegedly attacked at a guesthouse in 1995 — as the state DGP, Singh said: “She has been forgiving the family that had insulted her 25 years ago. She says that she has threat from the father (Mulayam Singh Yadav) but not from the son (Akhilesh). She should disclose why she perceived threat from the father and not from the son. Then she had appealed to the Dalits to avenge this (attack on her), and now, she has used the Dalits to gain votes.”

In Kanpur, in an apparent reference to Akhilesh and Mayawati, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said: “The one who could not be loyal to his father and uncle, can never be loyal to his bua… We can say that the victory we achieved in 2014 (Lok Sabha elections), will be repeated in 2019 and Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again.”

“Mayawati ji said today that Akhilesh Yadav wasn’t active in politics during the guesthouse incident… My question is that Akhilesh might not active in politics at that time but those hooligans of SP who did guesthouse incident are still in SP with honour. What is her opinion about Mulayam Singh, Shivpal Yadav, Azam Khan and such others?” he added.

