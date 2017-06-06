BJP demands separate PSCs in Jammu, Kashmir for job equality

Criticising its own coalition government in the state for alleged discrimination against people from Jammu, the BJP on Monday demanded creation of separate Public Service Commissions (PSCs) for Jammu and Kashmir provinces.

Otherwise, state BJP spokesperson Prof Virender Gupta said, there should be an equal division of state-level vacancies between the two provinces as a remedy.

The party expressed displeasure over the recent selection of gazette-rank posts, including assistant professors in various disciplines such as medical colleges. It said that less than 20 per cent of candidates selected by the state PSC are from Jammu region.

Senior BJP leader from Jammu, Nirmal Singh, is Deputy Chief Minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government led by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Party spokesperson Gupta claimed that “great resentment is brewing among the educated youth” in the Jammu region. Unless the issue is addressed, he said, it “may result in a big agitation — similar to what Jammu saw in 1967, 1978 and 2008”.

