BJP demands removal of Sam Pitroda as technical advisor

Sam Pitroda. (File) Sam Pitroda. (File)

The BJP workers staged a demonstration here today demanding immediate removal of Sam Pitroda as technical advisor to the Odisha government. Alleging formation of an “unholy nexus” between the BJD and the Congress in Odisha, BJP’s state unit vice-president Samir Mohanty claimed Pitroda was involved in the National Herald case and he must be removed from the post.

Pitroda was, however, not immediately available for the comment.

“There exists an unholy nexus betwen the ruling BJD and opposition Congress in the state which is not a good sign for the people,” he said adding that the BJP would step up its fight to safeguard the interest of Odisha.

The people of the state have always been suffering because of such alliance of the ruling party and the Opposition, Mohanty claimed as the slogan-shouting BJP workers alleged that the ruling BJD was using Congress as a “crutch” for its survival.

The demonstrators also sought to know about Pitroda’s performance and contribution since he was made technical advisor to the state government.

BJP spokesperson Sajjan Sharma had earlier alleged that Chief minister Naveen Patnaik had given Pitroda a Cabinet minister rank because of an internal tie-up between the BJD and the Congress.

While BJD spokesperson Dibyasankar Mishra said that the BJP should wait for the court verdict in the case, state Congress spokesperson Sarat Rout has rubbished BJP’s allegation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now